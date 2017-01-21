VENICE – A family is using the art of dance to raise money for their daughter diagnosed with a brain tumor. They share her story from first diagnosis to this fundraiser bringing the community together.

Three years ago, you could find 20-year-old Marina Mercier juggling work, school and coaching three dance teams. Then everything changed. Her younger sister underwent brain surgery. Marina suffered from the same symptoms so the doctors turned to her, finding a different issue… a brain tumor.

Following surgery, suffering from hearing loss, severe pain and heart issues. She had to give up everything, including her love for dancing… and with so many hospital visits, it’s difficult to keep up payments.

“She just had a recent surgery that was not covered by insurance at all.”

They appealed with the insurance company for about eight months.

“So it was a really, really long process and we were really hopeful the whole time that they’d pay for it if we kept giving them the records they need, so that ended up not happening.”

The insurance companies agreed the surgery was medically necessary but they didn’t agree to pay for it.

That’s where Dance for a Chance comes in… a dance competition fundraiser raising money to help Marina pay for her medical bills.

“It’s something that I’m really excited about because it’s something that I love and haven’t really been able to do much of.”

The family doesn’t want to make the fundraiser just about raising money for Marina. They say even though the experience has been extremely difficult, perhaps it all happened for a reason… to help others suffering the way Marina has.”

You can support Marina and sign up for the dance competition right here.