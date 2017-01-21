SARASOTA COUNTY – This weekend you can find cars on display and even take a lap around memory lane on St. Armands Circle.

The Classic Antique Car show featured cars of all kinds. Hundreds were there either showing off their classic cars or just to spectate.

Corvettes, mustangs, and even an old fire department car drew attention from attendees this weekend.

Proceeds from this event go to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The director of the St. Armands Circle association Diana Corrigan says these cars bring back memories.