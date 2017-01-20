A middle school teacher is in the Sarasota County Jail tonight after being arrested on charges of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery, and obscene communication to seduce a child. The criminal acts took place on the grounds of the Island Village Montessori School in Venice and the victim is a former student who was 13 and 14-years old when the crimes occurred.

24 –year-old Matthew James Minton was arrested Friday Morning after a former female student told a guidance counselor about an ongoing sexual relationship she had with Minton while she was in 7th and 8th grade at the Island Village Montessori School in Venice.

Venice Police’s probable cause affidavit describes the acts in explicit detail.

Police corroborated the victim’s testimony through pictures and messages on her phone that were linked back to Minton.

Venice Police say school officials have been notified of the arrest and have provided full cooperation during the investigation.

The School’s executive director told SNN she cannot comment on ongoing investigations, but student safety is their number one priority.

Laura Skynear’s son was one of Minton’s students and she was surprised to hear of his arrest describing him as an advocate for students.

“Most of his students all had great relationships,” Skynear said. “They looked up to him, he was a peer. He teached and did a lot of positive things for all the students.”

Skynear says she is perfectly confident in the safety of her son and other students at the school.

“I feel very sad for the whole situation,” Skynear says. “And our school is a very loving and caring school. And I just feel bad.”

Police say the victim is receiving all appropriate care and support through her family.

Matthew James Minton is currently being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail.