A suspected double murderer is off streets.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office: 22 year old Andrew Thompson was arrested Friday on two counts of murder.

He is accused of killing Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks and Barry Joseph, in the 5200 block of 15th street court east on January 13th.

According to the arrest warrant, when deputies responded to the scene last week they found a ford explorer in a home’s driveway.

Joseph was dead in the driveway next to the driver’s door, Stevenson-Weeks was dead in the front passenger seat.

Both died from gunshot wounds to the head. Thompson is being held without bail.