SARASOTA COUNTY- The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office uses technology to catch criminals faster by using one software to access all of their agency’s databases.
It’s called COBRA. net.
And the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is the first agency in Florida to use it.
Colonel Kurt Hoffman says this type of technology helps track down criminals fast.
So if a Markeith Lloyd man hunt situation occurrsin Sarasota County, the deputies can pull up previous records in seconds.
Hoffman says new deputies will pick up the software training as well as the current deputies at the sheriff’s office.
SARASOTA COUNTY- The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office uses technology to catch criminals faster by using one software to access all of their agency’s databases.