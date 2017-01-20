Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA COUNTY- The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office uses technology to catch criminals faster by using one software to access all of their agency’s databases.
It’s called COBRA. net.
And the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office is the first agency in Florida to use it.
Colonel Kurt Hoffman says this type of technology helps track down criminals fast.
So if a Markeith Lloyd man hunt situation occurrsin Sarasota County, the deputies can pull up previous records in seconds.
Hoffman says new deputies will pick up the software training as well as the current deputies at the sheriff’s office.

SHARE
Previous articleSuspect Nabbed in Double Homicide
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.