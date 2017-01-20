SARASOTA – The White House, the oval office, and the POTUS Twitter handle have all been handed over. Republicans are celebrating tonight in Washington, and some are celebrating on the Suncoast.

With his hand on the bible and his head held high, Donald J. Trump is officially the 45th President of the United States.

“I think he’s gonna be the best thing for this country,” says Sarasota resident Paul Godino. It’s a phrase not everyone will agree with, but many supporters do.

Like Chad Cawley, they filled the bars in Downtown Sarasota. “To meet my friend, to watch the inauguration,” says Cawley. “Everybody was very emotional about him being elected,” says Sarasota resident Kimberly Dickerson.

“Everybody was glued to the TV,” says Cawley. “Yeah, I’m celebrating,” says Godino.

Even though Kimberly Dickerson is celebrating, she wasn’t always a Trump supporter. “I voted for Hillary, but I’m glad he’s my President,” she says.

Like many, Dickerson is hoping for change. “As a military girl and army veteran he wants to protect the military, he wants to change the government, and I believe the government needs to change,” she says.

Whether you’re a trump supporter or not, Cawley says watching the Presidential Inauguration is history in the making, and he’s glad to take part. “It feels great,” says Cawley. “America first.”