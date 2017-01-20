Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA – A lot of people don’t know about the rich Native American culture here on the Suncoast. But at the Sarasota Native American Festival it all comes to life.

“We wanted to bring traditional native culture to the area. That was the seedling that brought this thing together,” says coordinator of the event Barbara Huntoon.

The festival started 10 years ago by Huntoon’s late husband Rex Begey, a member of the Navajo tribe. She says his goal was to unite and teach the Native American heritage and now he’s smiling down on what its become.

“It’s a family orientated event as well because we know each other and we consider each other family. So I know rex would be happy to see everybody come,” says Huntoon.

Shoshone tribe member Harry Duran travels over 60,000 miles a year to these festivals and pow wows. He and his wife hand make many of their items including his famous raw hide drums.

“It’s just something we’ve been doing for years. It’s traditional and they’re very spiritual. It makes you feel good inside,” say Duran.

Dave Farnham, member of the Iroquois Confederacy travels from their reserve in Ontario, Canada selling his sculptures and how he learned is what truly makes them unique.

“I didn’t do any art work until I was 50. I didn’t do any sculpting until I was 60. I’m all self–taught,” says Farnham.

Members of all tribes uniting to show, teach and learn about their culture and why it’s still so important today.

“There’s a lot of different ways we can interact and be able to learn from each other. Community events like this allow us to do just that,” says Huntoon.

