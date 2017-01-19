Woman arrested for having sex with two teenage boys

MANATEE COUNTY-A Bradenton woman is arrested for having sex with two underage teen boys.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release 40 year old Jaimie Ayer gave the victims, ages 16 and 17, alcohol at her home on Dec. 23 before the sex acts.

Ayer was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity of certain minors.

Detectives have identified three other potential victims and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.