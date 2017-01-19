FLORIDA – Two well-known local names are contemplating a run for AG commissioner.

Republican Sen. Greg Steube, who was elected in November, and former GOP Sen. Lisa Carlton, who left the legislature in 2008, both told the herald-tribune they are exploring a bid for the statewide elected office in 2018.

Carlton, an attorney and fourth-generation rancher and citrus grower, co-owns and helps run a 12,000-acre Sarasota ranch with her family.

Steube, according to the paper, also has extensive knowledge of agriculture and experience in the field.

He worked on a ranch in high school, raised animals and did some rodeo riding.

He received a bachelor’s degree in beef cattle science from the University of Florida, where he worked on ranches and was president of the school’s agriculture fraternity and a student senator for the college of agriculture and life sciences.

So far the race is wide open.

There is no big name or clear favorite.