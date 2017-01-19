SARASOTA – Who better to talk to about the circus, than Toby “Circus” Ballantine? A man who’s life literally started on the road.

“In 1949 I was born on the Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Circus. I grew up there the first 6 years of my life,” says Ballantine.

His mother was a snow queen, his father a clown. Not just any clown though, a talented writer and teacher that led him to start the clown college in Venice, the brainchild of none other than Irvin Feld himself.

“They had 50 a year, they choose 10–20 a year to be professional clowns and they went out and tried it out and loved it. Every single one of them loved it,” says Ballantine.

So you can only imagine how he felt when he heard the news.

“It’s hard to believe when you see it. It’s something you say, that’s not true. It’s a national treasure the greatest show on earth,” says Ballantine.

They would start every class in clown college on a bulletin board and talk about that day in the history of the circus. He donated tons of material from his father to the Ringling Museum to make sure that history lives on.

“Root cards, root books, the history that they would write every year, the portfolio of the circus every year,” says Ballantine.

Say what you want about the closing but one thing’s for sure “it ain’t what it used to be,” he says. But that’s the glory of the circus. It’s always new, it’s always changing and toby will always be a part of it.

“It’s been a part of my life since the beginning of my life and I can’t give it up. I’m never going to give it up,” says Ballantine.

