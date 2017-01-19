One of the hottest tickets in the country is for a show that will soon be gone forever.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which has close ties to Sarasota dating back to 1927, and is run by Ellenton-based Feld Entertainment, announced Saturday that its historic 146-year run would end in May.

The Greatest Show on Earth has eight performances scheduled at the Amalie Arena in Tampa between Jan. 25-29. Tickets start at $18 and the first show is already sold out with the rest “going fast,” according to the box office.

But be aware, Fortune.com reported Wednesday that tickets for the final show in Uniondale, New York, have completely sold out with secondary seller StubHub offering them for as much as $300 and $2,000, which is a 158 percent and 560 percent price hike for the upper and lower level tickets, respectively.