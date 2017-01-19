SARASOTA – Drivers are gearing up for the biggest spectator event in Manatee County.

It’s no Grand Prix, but it’s a close second. It’s the third–annual Bradenton Area River Regatta, and it’s about much more than the race itself.

It’s 14 hours of entertainment. Food, beer, music, and of course the formula 2 tunnel boats. “I’ve been racing about 15 years,” says driver Fred Durr. He sponsors his own boat.

“Because I self–sponsor it’s very hard to be in front of the pack,” says Durr. With a new engine, he’s hoping to change that this year. “If the boats running real good I’m probably gonna use a short course propeller and accelerate and try to get around these guys, I should get a third if I’m lucky,” he says.

He’ll have to watch out for driver Tom Ludwig. “We took second place the first year and hopefully we repeat that or do better this year,” says Ludwig.

The boats go more than 100 miles per hour during the race. “The rougher the conditions, the crazier the racing is,” says Durr. “These things fly through the air, upside down, tumble, land right side up, sometimes not.”

That’s what makes it so exciting. “We have oxygen and then we have comms in our ears also so our crew chief is kind of letting us know where the other boats are,” says Ludwig.

Between races, Zambelli fireworks, and Budweiser Clydesdales, Elliott Falcione the Executive Director of Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes to see 100,000 spectators. “Feed our hospitality industry and expose first timers to the urban corps, it’s a win–win situation,” says Falcione.

The regatta activities kick off February 4th with a 5k run at 8 a.m. The entire day is free to the public. It’s all happening on the manatee river, the link between Bradenton and Palmetto.