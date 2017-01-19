SARASOTA – Many in Sarasota are preparing for the Women’s March in Washington.

Leaders anticipate a crowd off as many as 400,000, which could outnumber the expected attendees for the inaugural ceremony the day before.

While it’s hard to get a handle on exact numbers, dozens, if not hundreds, of local women will be making the trek north.

According to the herald tribune, others, as many as 3,000 organizers predict, will join a solidarity march across the Ringling Bridge, one of some 370 local marches planned across the country.