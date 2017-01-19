With President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow, big changes could be in store for the country, and that could mean big changes for the markets and for your pocketbook.

Over 400 people like Gerald Lagace attended Herald-Tribune Financial Columnist Lauren Rudd’s Seminar wondering what a President Trump will mean for investments.

“With the changing environment in the United States,” Lagace said. “With the new President we have coming in, I was very curious to see what his outlook would be for future investment, and how to preserve my money.”

Lauren Rudd says if Congress approves Trump’s plans, companies could see lower taxes and less regulation.

“Those programs mean reduced taxes, they mean reduced regulation, they are going to increase corporate earnings,” Rudd says, and as such Wall Street says if these things actually go through then we will see increased earnings per share, which is what Wall Street looks for.”

Rudd says there will be a 6-month honeymoon period to see if Trump’s programs are successful.

“Right now the markets have increased on the basis of hope,” Rudd said. “Hope that Trump’s programs will go through, now if they don’t go through we’re going to have a little bit of a problem, but we’ll face that when we come to it.”

Rudd says while the market outlook is good overall some industries may do better than others.

“Well I think tech and healthcare by definition,” Rudd said. “Yes there will be some increase in manufacturing, I’m not sure how many jobs you’ll bring in from abroad, but you will increase jobs with infrastructure spending that’s the key.”

Rudd says with the increase in spending you will also see inflation increase.

“You’re going to see higher prices,” Rudd said. “And you’re going to see higher interest rates, which means if you’re financing a car, financing a house, you’re probably going to see higher interest rates as we go forward.”

Rudd says people will just have to watch and see what happens.