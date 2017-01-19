MANATEE – Bradenton seems willing to extend late night hours for live music.

According to the herald tribune, the Bradenton city council intends to adopt a new noise ordinance that designates three “entertainment districts” where amplified sound, such as live music, can be played louder and later.

On Wednesday, the council agreed that the specific areas for late-night entertainment would be a portion of Ninth Street west, where Motorworks brewery is located; downtown, where Main Street has several bars and outdoor festivals; and the re-emerging commercial area at ninth street east and Manatee Avenue.

That, plus cutoff times and decibel levels will now be put into a draft ordinance that council members could continue to revise or consider ready for public hearings.