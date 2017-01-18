SARASOTA- It’s not uncommon to see a red and white tent in Sarasota, since it’s the “Circus Capital of the World,” but days after Feld announced the end of “The Greatest Show on Earth” Nik Wallenda says the circus tent is a sign that the show must go on.

“The press release sent out by the Feld’s made it seem that way, as if the circus was ending, but the truth is it’s not ending,” Wallenda said.

Especially not on the Suncoast.

“It’s very significant here in Sarasota to raise the big top and remind everybody of the important legacy and heritage here in our community,” Circus Arts Conservatory Managing Director Jennifer Mitchell said.

The big top means Circus Sarasota is prepping for their winter show, which Nik Wallenda headlines this year starting in February.

“At this point I can boldly say this is the best circus in America,” Wallenda said.

Kenneth Feld says Ringling’s ticket sales were declining for nearly a decade.

“In my opinion, it had to do with the level of talent that they had and the fact that they didn’t promote it as well as they should’ve and more than anything they didn’t keep up with the times,” Wallenda said.

Promoting talent and circus arts is what Mitchell says the Circus Arts Conservatory does best.

“We do so every February bringing live performances and world class entertainers here so they can be celebrated and acknowledged as well,” Mitchell said.

Wallenda is looking forward to the future of the circus, and he says don’t worry the future is bright.

“The circus has been around long before Ringling, and it will go on long after,” Wallenda said.

Circus Sarasota “Synergy” opens February 10 and runs on the Suncoast through March 5.

Tickets are available at circusarts.org