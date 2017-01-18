Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA – It’s almost that time of the year again to grab your sunflower seeds, shades and cap for another spring training season on the Suncoast. With a little over a month away, ticket sales are just beginning.

“Saturday we go on sale with our individual tickets. I know we’ve got a lot calls. A lot of people want to get it. We play the Yankees a couple of times, the Red Sox, the Tigers, the Rays. Everybody’s going to be here, all your favorite teams,” says Vice-President of Orioles-Sarasota David Rovine.

The Pirates are offering a special pre–sale for tickets running Wednesday morning though Thursday night.

“That’s a chance to pay a little bit of a premium but to get your single game tickets before the general public on–sale date which is coming up this Saturday,” says Communications Coordinator of the Pirates-Bradenton Nate March.

Starting Monday the second year of the Orioles health and fitness challenge the 6–week program gets underway at all 10 Sarasota County middle schools.

“It really emphasizes healthy eating, non–smoking and a non–tobacco lifestyle, as well as regular exercise to stay fit,” says Rovine.

Along with the Orioles, the Pirates are also committed, year round, to the Suncoast. An upcoming gold classic in February has large impact on local charities.

“The proceed from that event benefit the fields for kids program here locally in Manatee County, it benefits our work with the Miracle League of Manasota and other local initiatives in Bradenton and the greater Bradenton area,” says March.

Even though we’re not quite there yet, it’s never too early to get excited.

“It’s going to be another great year for Pirates baseball in Bradenton,” says March.

“We’re awfully here, of course, spring training is what we’re all about here at Ed Smith. Of course, our Sarasota year round crew is ready to go,” says Rovine.

