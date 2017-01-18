SARASOTA – Sarasota city commissioners vote to negotiate on the Lido Key beach pavilion.

The city commission voted Tuesday to continue negotiations with the Lido beach development partners to redevelop the Lido Key beach pavilion.

The vote was 4-1, and more than 60 people attended the meeting and many spoke against the redevelopment plan, arguing that it would privatize a public structure, and possibly make Lido more like Siesta.

According to the herald tribune, city manager Tom Barwin said that there was no simple way to manage a city property without turning to help from a private developer.

The area is currently operated by Sea Breeze Concessions, and the city’s lease with the business continues until April 30, 2018.

The new wants to include expanded seating, a splash pad for children and a new restaurant, “castaways of lido key.”