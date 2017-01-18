LIDO KEY- A city commission vote of 4-1, commissioners decide it would be best to move forward with negotiation for a development partner.

The lease with the current concession operator will end next year and the city is looking to have a private operation with the means to do much needed improvements on the pavilion.

According to city manager, Tom Barwin, it would cost more than $3 million but the city only has a little over $1 million for these improvements.

Using a private operator is a common practice for the city as a way to maintain the structures and to create revenue for capital improvements.

While a few showed opposition, it’s mainly because people in the area are worried that the quaint concession stand will turn into a restaurant.

They’re worried the price of food will go up and mimic those of high tourist areas.

Also, they’re concerned parking will become an issue and patrons will start parking in residential areas.

Barwin says, the structure of the pavilion will remain intact, there are no plans on widening or adding height to the place.

The city has been negotiating with Troy Syprett, owner of Daiquiri Deck and Gavin Meshad from the development group for Hotel Aloft since 2015.

If all goes as planned, they’re hoping to present city commission with a draft lease within the next 60- 90 days.