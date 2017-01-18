VENICE – The proposed 2017 comprehensive plan for the city of Venice cuts back on its proposed growth.

The plan potentially trims the number of dwellings from 57,000 to 32,000, and the potential amount of commercial space from more than 9 million square feet to about 8 million.

The Venice planning commission reviewed a draft of that plan Tuesday, and voted 5-0 to have staff and the project manager for the city prepare it so it can be showcased to city residents for more feedback.

When the commission started to rewrite the document it wanted to simplify it, make it easier to read and use; and preserve the character of Venice.

The next stop will be public workshop sessions tentatively scheduled for Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Venice community center.