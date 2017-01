SARASOTA — In this edition of “Political Corner, “SNN’s Grant Boxleitner and Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson discuss some of the Suncoast residents attending Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Friday.

Among them is Florida State Rep. Joe Gruters, who was Trump’s co-chair for the Florida campaign.

They also talk about the dynamics of Wednesday’s annual Sarasota Legislative Delegation meeting, and the decision by some U.S. congressional Democrats to skip Trump’s inauguration.