VENICE – An opening date has been set for the second Venice Wawa.

The gas station and convenience store at 29-70 executive drive, just south of the I-75 and Jacaranda Boulevard will open February 9th.

The grand opening will include giveaways, discounts and promotions.

A ribbon cutting is slated for 10 a.m.

The Pennsylvania-based chain has expanded quickly in Florida since it launched its first store here in 2012.

And this by the way will be the eighth Wawa to open in southwest Florida.