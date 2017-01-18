The National Council of Jewish Women held their 35th annual Women in Power Luncheon, honoring women in the Sarasota and Manatee Communities who consistently go out of their way to help others.

The Women in Power luncheon is part of a long tradition of women honoring other women, Luncheon Chair Geri Serot says the tradition continues to inspire.

“It’s fantastic because they’ve been doing it for 35 years,” Serot said. “And we still haven’t run out of names of incredible women, and this year we are honoring 4 women.”

One of the four is Dr. Lisa Merritt, a community health advocate working to address health inequities.

“It’s really wonderful, it’s very joyful,” Dr. Merritt said. “And for me in particular it’s very joyful to be part of this experience and share this experience with my own mother, who’s my own personal shero.”

Her mother, Arts Advocate Eleanor Merritt-Darlington, was honored two years ago.

“I’m passing the baton to her because I’m getting a little old,” Merritt- Darlington said. “Although my heart’s still in it, and she’s always been so proactive in her career as a physician to be part of the community in which she lives.”

Dr. Merritt says she hopes to continue passing that baton.

“Just happy to be part of a community of strong women,” Dr. Merritt said. “Who have preceded me and who have worked with me, and who I’m working to help bring along behind me.”

The Luncheon also gives women a chance to network and learn what other women are doing in the community.

Luncheon Chair Geri Serot says it lets women help each other achieve success.

“It really does create a sense of family,” Serot said. “And a sense of support so that other women can understand and work together, and influence each other and help one another.”

KT Curran, Sue Jacobson, and Bunny Skirboll also were honored at the event.

25-percent of the proceeds of the event are going to the organizations scholarship fund to help non-traditional college students.