SARASOTA COUNTY-A new mascot was unveiled tonight to represent Sarasota in the 2017 world rowing championships.

Drum roll please, Scully the pelican was introduced at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

Hundreds showed up to take part in the celebration as live music and corn hole entertained the masses.

The name Scully was voted for by dozens of nations around the world through email, Twitter, and Facebook.

Scully is based on the word scull which is a type of boat used in competitive rowing.

One NCAA rowing team was present and public relations manager Max Winitz says it’s a great start to promote the world rowing championships.

Information for those interested in booking Scully for other events go to WRCH2017.com for a request.

Scully will also be around for Movie Night Nathan Benderson Park February 10 and March 18. Also, Scully will be at Nathan Benderson Park for Chalk the Park on March 5.