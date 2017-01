MANATEE – A pizza deliveryman is robbed on the job.

The Manatee County sheriff’s office says 45 year old Stephen Johnston was delivering a pizza to a house in the 3200 block of 5th ST CT east, around 9:45 last night when a man approached him from behind and demanded his money.

Johnston removed the items from his pocket and dropped them on the ground.

The suspect took the cash and fled.

Johnston was not injured. Anyone with information call crime stoppers.