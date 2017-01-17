MANATEE COUNTY – Turning Points in Manatee County will now be offering free mammograms. The organization, which provides free health care to those without insurance received a $5,000 Martin Luther King Day of Service grant through the State College of Florida to provide the no–cost mammograms.

Turning Points Development Director Margie Dawson says this expands the free services already offered at turning points.

“Getting a yearly mammogram is important for overall women’s health,” Dawson said. “It’s early detection for breast cancer and maybe some other problems, so we are joining the Manatee Diagnostic Center in a new partnership to help cover the costs.”

The program will be offered until the funds from the grant runs out, and Dawson says they hope to help at least 85 women.