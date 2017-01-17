SARASOTA – Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies are working on continuing to build relationships with the community and especially with kids. They joined kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs in Sarasota in a game of kickball.

It was deputies vs. teenagers on the kickball field, complete with cheering sections.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Colonel Kurt Hoffman says the game is part of an effort to build community relationships.

“This is just an opportunity for our folks to get out of the office,” Hoffman said. “And interact with the community a little bit, and it looks like the kids are enjoying it too.”

The game gives kids a chance to see law enforcement in a different way.

“From the personal stories of some of these kids that are in the audience and are playing today,” Hoffman said. “They’ve had a rough life and it’s not always been a positive view of law enforcement because of the way they were raised and how they grew up, but this is an opportunity to break down those barriers, break down the walls.”

Like with 17–year–old Al–Muta Hawks.

“I didn’t like them as a young kid,” Hawks said. “Just my family and their problems I didn’t like them at all.”

That’s changed since he’s worked with them at the boys and girls club, and the game of kickball continues to build on that.

“It sends a message that their all not bad,” Hawks said. “And that you can have friendly relationships and good communication skills with them, and I think this is only the start.”

Colonel Hoffman says it’s important to start building these relationships at a young age.

“You can’t start young enough as far as we’re concerned,” Hoffman said. “In developing those bonds and those relationships, so you see kids from all different ages out here today, and they’re having a good time and so are the folks that got to get out of work today.”

The Deputies didn’t go easy on the Boys and Girls Club team, the final score was 8 to 4 Sheriff’s Office.