SNN Sports Director Trevor DeGroot grew up right up the road in Tampa. Having been born right next to One Buc Place, the home of his favorite pro football team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, being around sports has always been a passion of his. Trevor played high school football in Wesley Chapel, Florida and a year in college at Webber International University in central Florida before transferring to Florida State University for the remainder of his college tenure. He spent a semester appearing on Seminole Sports Magazine, a show on FOX’s Sun Sports that allowed him to report on FSU Athletics. His first ever interview was with Seminoles head football coach Jimbo Fisher right after FSU’s National Signing Day press conference in 2012! Since graduating with a Sports Management degree that same year, Trevor has worked throughout Tampa Bay in sports media. He has had the privilege of covering every professional sports franchise in Tampa. His dream of calling live sports action on a televised broadcast came true in 2014, when he spent the year as the color commentator for the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team. In his spare time, Trevor loves playing games. Board games, video games, fantasy sports, you name it! He also likes to exercise, read and golf when he has the time. Send him an email with a story idea at: Trevor.DeGroot@snntv.com. And follow him on Twitter @TrevorDeGroot.