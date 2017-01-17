SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota Police swarmed a neighborhood in response to a shooting.

It happened about 7:45 P.M. Tuesday, January 17th. Officers say an argument broke out at a barber shop in the 500 block of North Lime Avenue.

One of the individuals involved in the quarrel left the barber shop and came back with a gun, shooting the other person in the leg.

Authorities were notified and a chase ensued for the shooting suspect. Sarasota Police found the suspect in the 700 block of Seeds Avenue.

The suspect surrendered by throwing the gun down and was arrested. Authorities say the victim who was shot has no life threatening injuries.