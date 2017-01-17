NORTH PORT – The grandmother of four-month-old Anakin David-James Ennis has been arrested and charged with negligence in connection with his drowning death last November.

Forty-four-year-old Robin Lee Florand of Lakeland was arrested in Polk County earlier this week, according to the North Port Police Department.

On November 16th, the North Port Police and Fire and Rescue responded to the 2700 Block of Traverse Avenue in North Port for a report of an unresponsive child. Florand allegedly left Anakin in a bathtub unsupervised for about ten minutes.

Anakin was found face down in a few inches of water and the child was carried to a neighbor’s house by his grandmother.

The neighbor stated to police that when she opened the door robin said, “I found it in the tub,” and threw Anakin into the male neighbor’s arms naked and walked away.

Anakin Ennis was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and then flown to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, where he later died.