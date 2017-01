MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee deputies believe the vehicles shown here could be the suspect’s car from last Friday’s double shooting in the 5200 Block of 15th Street Court East.

The crime happened around 1:20 P.M.

Lashawna Stevenson Weeks and Barry Joseph were found dead at the scene. Deputies had been looking for a suspect described as a light-skinned black male. They now believe he was driving this dark four-door Sedan.