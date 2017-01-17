MANATEE COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash leaves one driver dead.

According to an FHP report, it happened Monday, January 16th, just after 5 P.M. Troopers say 53-year-old Brian Banks drove westbound on State Road 70 in the middle lane, approaching the intersection with Braden Run.

He drove behind 47-year-old William Aker and failed to stop. The collision pushed Aker across the median and into the path of 63-year-old Michael Molloy who tried to move out of the way but couldn’t.

Aker died at the scene. Charges are pending.