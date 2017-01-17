SARASOTA – It’s often a badge of honor to be number one in something; job growth, tourism, new housing. Today, the Sunshine State is number one in a category that is setting off alarms in the medical community.

Florida leads the nation in newly diagnosed HIV cases. State records show 120,000 patients are living with HIV.

Richard Carlisle is the CEO at Community AIDS Network. He says the number one issue is stigma, and changing that starts with education. “You have so many different cultures,” says Carlisle. “People simply don’t understand, there are different languages spoken.”

Then there is the language of the disease. “HIV is the disease and AIDS is the fourth stage,” says Carlisle.

In the first stage HIV silently takes over, with no symptoms for three to five years. Carlisle says that is when they see the most rapid spread, particularly among the youth. “The second stage is you start to have problems with one organ, the third stage is multiple organs, and the fourth stage is a complete breakdown of the immune system,” explains Carlisle.

After 30 years of living with HIV, Valerie Wojciechowicz says most people don’t understand what she goes through on a daily basis. Day after day, pill after pill, it takes a toll.

“If I had Cancer I could call up work and say hey my chemo is making me sick today I won’t make it in, I really don’t have the luxury of saying hey my HIV meds are making me sick today because right away there’s an ‘ohh,’” says Wojciechowicz.

That “ohh” is because most people don’t understand how you can get it. “You cannot get it from hugging or kissing, you cannot get it from a swimming pool or a toilet seat,” says Wojciechowicz. You can get it from blood, semen, vaginal fluid, breast milk, sex, and sharing needles.

The only way to stop the spread is to stop unprotected sex, and start supporting those with HIV so they get treatment. “The only people that can really stop that are the people themselves,” says Carlisle.

33 years and there’s still no cure, no acceptance. “I will die from this disease,” an anonymous patient tells SNN. But like many, she is praying for a cure. “That someday I will see that cure,” she says.

That cure starts with us, it starts with you.

Although there is no cure, HIV is still a treatable disease. Visit the Community AIDS Network for more information about the disease, treatment, and tips to stop the spread.