MANATEE COUNTY – January 17th will always be a tragic day for the family of Kade and Steve Wilson. An EF 2 tornado took Steve and Kade Wilson’s life a year ago.

And time isn’t healing the family’s pain.

“There are no words to explain that feeling, you just can’t,” said Kade Wilson’s daughter Leah Hessinger.

But instead of reliving the heartbreak, the Wilson’s family and friends choose the celebrate Steve and Kade’s life. At the same spot where the mobile home was destroyed, the family gathered with close friends for a cookout.

Hessinger says the empty lot will always be their family’s place.

“Well if you know anything about my parents, you know this is the only place to be,” Hessinger said.

The Wilson’s eight-year-old granddaughter, Faith, was with them in the home the night the tornado hit. But despite the tragedy, Faith says her favorite memories will always be with her grandparents on Albritton Road.

“We really miss them. They were like the best people in the world,” Faith said.

Faith was injured during the tornado, but it could have been worse. Hessinger says she owes everything to her brother who rushed faith and her three cousins to the family’s barn saving their lives.

“Being able to wake up to my daughter has been my saving grace,” Hessinger said.

She says she’ll never recover from losing her parents, but their legacy will never die.

“We find ways to fill those voids by spending time with each other and keeping close to friends and family that we do have, and their keeping their memory alive.”

Hessinger says some family members are planning to get married on her parents’ property out in Duette. Even though it’s the site of the horrific tornado, the family still finds joy there.