SARASOTA COUNTY – The Atlanta Braves announced Sarasota County is the destination for the team’s new spring training complex. The team is in exclusive negotiations with the county and its partners at the West Villages.

If the terms in the agreement can be reached, the Braves will move their spring training operations from Central Florida to Sarasota County as soon as the 2019 spring season.

SNN’s Ben Bobick spoke today with Sarasota County’s Jeff Maultsby about the impact the move has on the Suncoast.