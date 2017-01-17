SARASOTA COUNTY – Multiple teams call the Suncoast their spring training home. As of Tuesday afternoon, one more club may be doing, just that, in the near future.

“In conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, Sarasota County has announced that we are in exclusive negotiations to relocate their spring training destination rom central Florida to Sarasota County,” says Director of Business and Economic Development with Sarasota County Jeff Maultsby.

The Braves were also considering Palm Beach County but the location at the West Villages is just too good to pass up.

“I think what’s important is we’re right down the I–75 corridor. It’s going to make it much easier from a tourist development perspective,” says General Manager of the West Villages Marty Black.

And speaking of tourists, they’re going to play a big role in getting this deal done.

“There will be some tourism development tax dollars from Sarasota County. There will hopefully be some participation from the City of North Port, the Atlanta Braves themselves and the West Villages,” says Maultsby.

The West Villages are hoping to build off this addition to their community beyond just a spring training facility.

“It creates a new industry and an economic generator that we think is beyond just the sports components,” says Black.

Although nothing is set in stone, it’s hard not to get excited about bringing a new team to the county. The City of North Port has been waiting for something like this for a long time and the ball is finally rolling on making it happen.

“There’s some work left to be done. There’s a process that we’ve communicated and we will honor and respect from the beginning. We will continue to work with the club, our partners, the City of North Port and the West Villages to make sure we get all the proper approvals and agreements in place so we can move forward in hopes of being here in 2019,” says Maultsby.