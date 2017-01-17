SARASOTA COUNTY – Multiple teams call the Suncoast their spring training home. As of Tuesday afternoon, one more club may be doing, just that, in the near future.

“In conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, Sarasota County has announced that we are in exclusive negotiations to relocate their spring training destination rom central Florida to Sarasota County,” says Director of Business and Economic Development with Sarasota County Jeff Maultsby.

The Braves were also considering Palm Beach County but the location at the West Villages is just too good to pass up.

“I think what’s important is we’re right down the I–75 corridor. It’s going to make it much easier from a tourist development perspective,” says General Manager of the West Villages Marty Black.

And speaking of tourists, they’re going to play a big role in getting this deal done.

“There will be some tourism development tax dollars from Sarasota County. There will hopefully be some participation from the City of North Port, the Atlanta Braves themselves and the West Villages,” says Maultsby.

The West Villages are hoping to build off this addition to their community beyond just a spring training facility.

“It creates a new industry and an economic generator that we think is beyond just the sports components,” says Black.

Although nothing is set in stone, it’s hard not to get excited about bringing a new team to the county. The City of North Port has been waiting for something like this for a long time and the ball is finally rolling on making it happen.

“There’s some work left to be done. There’s a process that we’ve communicated and we will honor and respect from the beginning. We will continue to work with the club, our partners, the City of North Port and the West Villages to make sure we get all the proper approvals and agreements in place so we can move forward in hopes of being here in 2019,” says Maultsby.

SHARE
Previous articleNorth Port grandmother arrested for negligence after grandson’s death
Next articleOne arrested following shooting at barbershop
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.