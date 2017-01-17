SARASOTA COUNTY – Two paintings are stolen from an art gallery in broad daylight and the theft is caught on tape.

On December 12, 2016 around 5 P.M. two men walked into Art Avenue at 3501 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota and took two paintings off the walls without paying for them.

The two paintings are valued at approximately $7,500.

Several clear surveillance photos of the two men entering and leaving the art store are attached.

Anyone with information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.