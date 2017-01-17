SARASOTA- Over the weekend, the U.S Coast Guard spotted the whales stranded in the Florida Everglades.

Rescuers tried to herd the healthier animals back into the water but the following day, they beached themselves again.

According to Mote’s stranding investigations Program, out of the 95 false fillers whales stranded, 72 died on their own and 10 had to be euthanized.

There is still a small group of 13 animals that have not been found.

According to Mote, the animals were is too poor condition to survive any attempts of taking them to a rehab facility.

The large breed of dolphins was stranded all over Hog Key in Monroe County in South Florida, many of them getting eaten by sharks and stuck in the mangroves.

According to NOAA, the whales can weigh about 1,500 pounds and be up to 20 feet long.

Also, they consider it the largest mass stranding of these types of marine animals in United States History.

Mote Officials say, they were able to collect samples during necropsy of eight animals and will use it towards research.

