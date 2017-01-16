76.7 F
The wife of Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooter arrested

Adam Huntley
ORLANDO- The wife of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen was arrested by the FBI on Monday in connection to the mass shooting, officials tell NBC News.

Noor Salman was taken into custody in California, but the case is filed in Orlando, where her husband massacred 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in June.

Details of the charges against Salman were not immediately made public, but law-enforcement sources said they are related to obstruction of justice.

Authorities said early on in the investigation that they were considering filing criminal charges against Salman if it was shown that she knew what her husband was planning and did nothing.

