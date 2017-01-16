Suncoast Residents took time today to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., some by continuing his mission, others by celebrating, and others by participating in a day of service.

Marchers traveled through Sarasota as part of the annual Unity Walk, Ruth Beltran says it’s important to honor King’s Dr. King’s legacy.

“It is important for us to take the time to remember what our elders did for us and the significance of it,” Beltran said. “And the freedom and rights that we got from their work.”

Beltran works with Black Lives Matter Manasota, and says King’s work isn’t over.

“We have major problems with education, healthcare,” Beltran said. “Disproportionate suspension of our kids in school, disproportionate people in prison, there’s disproportionate surveillance of people in our communities by the police.”

The Walk ended at Martin Luther King Jr. Park with a celebration complete with food and performances throughout the afternoon.

Event organizers say today is about bringing the community together no matter what you’re background. Park Coordinator Ronnie Phelps says it’s about blending cultures.

“Right now we really need it,” Phelps said. “Especially with the atmosphere politically, right now, the healing needs to happen right now, so this day has that much more significance.”

In Bradenton, groups provided food and clothes to the homeless, along with music and spa services. Michael “Tony” Steptoe says the Day of Service helps continue Dr. King’s Legacy.

“When you think about Dr. King and you think about what he stood for,” Steptoe said. “He stood for equality; he stood for the rights of all, so we’re excited to continue in the work that he’s done.”

Gaetano Cannata, owner of Ortygia Restaurant, says it’s not just about providing food.

“It’s also about bringing awareness to Manatee County,” Cannata said. “Homeless awareness, there is so much homelessness in Manatee and Sarasota Counties, people have no idea, and we’re right in the middle of it. We see it all the time.”

Resources were also provided to help direct those in need to the right services.

