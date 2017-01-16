SARASOTA COUNTY- The EF2 tornado hit the Suncoast last January 16th. Resident, Michelle Sweeney lives across the street from Baywinds Lane.

She said, her and her family only had about ten minutes to seek cover once they received an alarm on their phone.

They waited in the bathroom for at least 45 minutes before assessing the damage in their neighborhood.

The two story house at the end of the cul-de-sac, in shambles after the roof collapsed during the tornado.

The house had to be demolished, as of right now, it’s only a vacant lot.

Just about a mile away, Excelsior on Siesta Key, sustained millions of dollars worth of damage.

A roof was ripped of by the 132 miles per hour wind.

After almost a year doing repairs, the condominium complex is a few cosmetic repairs away from being back to normal.