MANATEE COUNTY – The Ringling Circus closing affects about 400 employees, but what about the animals?

Feld Entertainment officials say they are looking for special homes for The 50 to 60 animals affected by the circus closing in May.

Feld Entertainment CEO Kenneth Feld says animal organizations were constantly taking the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus to court. But Feld says he always kept the animals’ best interests in mind and this is not a win for animal activists.

Feld says one day he hopes to open a place so the public can interact with circus animals again.