BRADENTON – A Bradenton store clerk is attacked by four unknown suspects.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6 P.M. Monday, January 16th, three black males and one black female entered J–Lo Beauty Supply on 57th Avenue East in Bradenton and struck the clerk.

The victim, Omar Adhami, was first struck by the female, after an argument took place. As he called 911, the three males walked over to where the clerk and female were and began to strike him too.

The female then goes to another part of the store and takes some eye lashes.

The three males then began throwing things at Adhami and destroying things, knocking over a large sunglasses display.

Adhami armed himself with a small pistol and shot at the suspects. The suspects fled the store with apparently no injuries. The investigation continues.

If you have any information about the incident or the whereabouts of the four suspects, please call Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866–634–TIPS.