SARASOTA – Misunderstood and judged. Despite what you may have heard, HIV remains an epidemic. With 33 years of research, there is still no cure.

“Have you planned your funeral yet?” Imagine being asked that at age 28. That’s what doctors asked Valerie Wojciechowicz 30 years ago when they told her she had HIV, and she’s not alone.

Florida is the number one state for newly diagnosed cases of HIV. Richard Carlisle of Sarasota’s Community AIDS Network says it’s an epidemic. The main reasons for the spread are lack of education and stigma.

“It comes out in two groups that the numbers have significantly increased,” says Carlisle. The first group: 13 to 25 year olds. “The youth, they don’t wear condoms and they are spreading the disease rapidly in particular some of the hot spots like Miami-Dade, unfortunately Broward County, Fort Lauderdale,” he says.

The second group is the over 55 population. “It happens a lot in nursing homes, believe it or not, but people are not wearing condoms because nobody can get pregnant anymore so people aren’t even thinking about it,” says Carlisle.

Wojciechowicz didn’t talk about her diagnosis for 10 years. Now she shares her story to educate others and help people cope with the disease.

“I’ve had people look me in the eye and say AIDS is God’s way of weeding out the population,” says Wojciechowicz. “Then he followed it up with those people deserve to die.”

Those are the comments that keep people from getting help. Including one patient speaking exclusively with SNN about her disease for the first time, but still asking to remain anonymous. “I was 8 months pregnant when I was diagnosed,” she says. With two teenage children, she had one question: “How long am I going to live?”

She got HIV from her husband. “I don’t know how he contracted it, but I would say multiple sex partners and drug use,” she says. Did her husband know he was carrying HIV? “He tells me he did not.”

That’s the case for many. Wojciechowicz says some patients keep their diagnosis from their spouse. 25 years later this anonymous woman is still alive, but keeps her diagnosis from her children, for fear of judgement.

“Typically either you would acquire it sexually or by sharing needles, those two behaviors right off the bat are questionable behaviors,” says Wojciechowicz. “So right off the bat people make a decision about my sex life or my drug use, and the message hasn’t really gotten out to the public that all it takes is one partner, one time.”

The truth of the matter is that everyone has sex. Wojciechowicz says you shouldn’t judge, because you could be next.

Although it’s a misunderstood and judged disease, spreading all across the nation, and especially in Florida, there is hope. Catch a glimpse of that hope during the second part of this feature Tuesday night.