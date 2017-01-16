MANATEE COUNTY – Feld Entertainment held a press conference Monday, January 16th, regarding the closing of the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus after 146 years.

CEO Kenneth Feld and COO Julietta Feld answered questions from the media regarding the decision to close. They say it was a combination of things including a ten year decline in attendance and interest in the circus.

It was a very tough decision for them to make they added, saying that more than 400 performers and workers will lose their jobs in result of the closing. They are assisting each worker individually with job placement, housing issues and other needs.

Despite taking a lot of heat for their use of animals in the shows, Kenneth Feld says that is not the only thing forcing the closing. They are preserving a lot of artifacts from the circus over the years to preserve in the Ringling Museum.