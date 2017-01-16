CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Orange County Sheriff’s deputy Norman Lewis was laid to rest Monday, January 16th, in Charlotte County. He died last week in Orange County during a motorcycle crash.

Dozens of law enforcement officers came to Murdock Baptist Church to pay their respects to Lewis. Former Charlotte County sheriff Bill Clement was among them.

Lewis grew up in Charlotte County, and now, he’s being laid to rest there, killed in a motorcycle crash during a manhunt for an accused cop killer in Orlando.

Motorcycles were joined by patrol cars for Lewis’s processional to his funeral services in Punta Gorda.

Lewis was a standout football player and graduate of port Charlotte High School. Lewis was 35 years old.