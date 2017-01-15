BRADENTON – From fitness to swimming in the ocean, the Suncoast is a very active area. A Bradenton joint replacement specialist says as a result, hips and knees are wearing out. A Suncoast man shares his journey from barely being able to walk without a cane… to being able to dance at his son’s wedding.

A year ago, Bruce Labadie felt so much pain in his right hip… he could hardly function.

“It felt like despair. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I just knew I couldn’t live that way.”

Dr. Alan Valadie with Coastal Orthopedics tried several non-surgical procedures first, but nothing seemed to help Bruce’s pain so he decided to perform a hip replacement.

“And I actually thought Bruce was a great candidate to do this as an outpatient which is where we do the same operation that we do in the hospital, we just do it as an outpatient. We do it in the surgery center. He was able to go home the same day as the operation and he felt fantastic.”

The surgery started at 8 A.M. and Bruce was home six hours later. He wasn’t able to just walk, but two weeks later, dance at his son’s wedding.

Dr. Valadie says 2016 saw more than 50% of U.S. citizens having knee and hip replacements less than 65 years old.

“We’re seeing a healthier population undergoing these procedures and again, Bruce was a great candidate for that.”

Coastal Orthopedics performed over 180 outpatient total joint replacement surgeries in the past three years.