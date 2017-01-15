SARASOTA – After 146 years the circus is no longer coming to town. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus announced this weekend the Greatest Show on Earth will hold its final performance in May.

It’s the end of an era. Dolly Jacobs is losing something very close to her heart. She was born into a circus family her dad the celebrated Ringling Circus clown, Lou Jacobs.

“I myself worked there for 14 years, my father worked there for 60 years, so it’s part of your life.”

Circus producer Kenneth Feld says in a written statement ticket sales were decline, but after taking the elephants away he noted we saw an even more dramatic drop.”

Managing director of Sarasota’s Circus Arts Conservatory, Jennifer Mitchell, says the circus industry is changing with society.

“We also see the circus has gone into theaters and entertainment realm more so now than ever before.”

But for Tampa Bay resident Sylvia, no other circus will ever be the greatest show on earth.

A vital piece of American entertainment is gone but there’s always hope for a comeback.