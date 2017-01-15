SARASOTA – It’s curtains for “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus is shutting down after 146 years in operation.

That’s according to a press release from the company CEO, who called it a “difficult decision.”

The final performance will be May 21st in Uniondale, New York. Ticket sales were not enough to match the high cost of running the show.

And after the circus recently stopped using elephants, sales slowed even more.

Ringling Brothers was founded in Wisconsin in 1884 by five of the seven Ringling brothers. The family ran the circus until 1967 when it was sold to Feld Entertainment.

Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment and the producer of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey released this statement saying, “After much evaluation and deliberation, my family and I have made the difficult business decision that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® will hold its final performances in May of this year. Ringling Bros. ticket sales have been declining, but following the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop. This, coupled with high operating costs, made the circus an unsustainable business for the company…” The rest of the statement can be viewed here.

PETA President Ingrid E. Newkirk stated, “After 36 years of PETA protests, which have awoken the world to the plight of animals in captivity, PETA heralds the end of what has been the saddest show on earth for wild animals, and asks all other animal circuses to follow suit, as this is a sign of changing times.”