SARASOTA COUNTY – Medicare is the topic and some here on the Suncoast are making their voices heard.

Dozens of protestors from action together Suncoast lined up by U.S. 41 in Sarasota to demonstrate their concerns to protect Medicare.

They also held up signs reading protect women’s rights, Obamacare, and Planned Parenthood.

Organizer Doctor Doreen Dupont says Medicare benefits everybody.

